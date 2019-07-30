ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When you hear reports of bandits lurking around a school, chances are you don't expect the bandits to be racoons.
Well, such was the case when Alpharetta Public Safety found three young racoons at a local school. It just might be the cutest bandit story you'll hear of this week.
In a Facebook post, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety had this to say:
"Initially there was a communication issue, but it was determined the masked kids wanted to get come 'book learning' and a better understanding of the '3Rs."
