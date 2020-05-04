ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new policy requires all shoppers and travelers to wear mask at all times.
The one exception is if the individual is under the age of two or have a medical condition.
Local Mario Alexander says he’s still getting used to this new normal.
“I’ll be glad once it’s all over because wearing this mask is hot, and you know its 85° out here right now,” says Alexander. "They want everyone in the store to have a mask . I guess just to make sure everyone is safe.”
Although some may see it as a hassle, others see it as a step in the right direction.
Cheng Lim says following this new policy is a common courtesy.
“You call it a requirement I would’ve done it anyway I think it protects myself and shows respect for others.”
The requirement goes into effect not only for Costco but ride sharing company UBER is also requiring drivers and riders to wear a mask or face covering.
JetBlue and Delta Air Lines are also following suit by requiring all employees and passengers to wear a face mask at airports and while on the plane.
“On the ground they have the little markers where you can stand so that at least 6 feet follow the social distancing guidelines from the CDC so that’s a major plus,” says Alexander.
Susan Walker believes that this is a step in the right direction.
“I think they’re doing a really good job they’re wiping down all the carts they’re making sure you don’t have to touch anything.”
Alexander says no matter the situation he has hope.
”As long as people are in maintaining the social distance guidelines I’m putting those mask on and things of that nature we’re going to be good so let’s just hope it all blows over soon.”
