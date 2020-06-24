SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of Georgia’s biggest tourists cities, Savannah, is considering making masks mandatory.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says knows he knows there will likely be some push back with a face mask mandate.
“Some may complain well you might be infringing on my personal freedom, but I contend that I would prefer for you to be alive and well and have the freedom to complain,” says Johnson.
Cities closer to Atlanta are also taking steps to prevent a coronavirus comeback, such as the City of Lagrange who is pushing a #masktroupcounty campaign.
“We are spreading COVID. Our whole country is spreading COVID, our community's spreading COVID. Atlanta is spreading COVID. It’s still spreading so why not wear a mask,” said City of Lagrange spokesperson Katie Van Shoor.
Governor Brian Kemp even tweeted that Georgia's rate for COVID-19 tests is at 8 percent, which is down from 13 percent on June the 1.
Please watch this video for an update on COVID-19 from Governor Kemp. pic.twitter.com/ONvSjUAtwH— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 24, 2020
Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms contends the deadly virus remains a real threat. And despite Gov. Kemp's statistics, Atlanta is experiencing an all-time high in cases.
Covid-19 is still a real threat to our communities and we are experiencing an all time high in cases. Wearing a mask is the most unselfish thing that you can do to prevent its spread. #ATLStrong #OneAtlanta pic.twitter.com/cl644AxQHx— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 24, 2020
Crystal Bailey says her experience with COVID-19 is personal.
“I know people personally who have had it. I know people who’ve been extremely sick, family members, friends,” she says.
Dionna Governor believes masks should be a choice.
“If you feel as though you feel more secure wearing a mask that’s fine, but don’t go out here and chastise someone else for not wearing one.”
Resident Joseph Kern says his vote will always be mask on.
“The virus is going to be around a lot longer if people don’t wear their mask. I mean, if people keep re-infecting and infecting other people you’re just going to have a lot of issues,” says Kern.
