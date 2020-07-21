DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – DeKalb County passed an amended mask ordinance on Tuesday aimed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The amended ordinance, which CEO Michael Thurmond says is “consistent” with Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order, requires DeKalb residents over age eight to wear a face covering or mask that covers the nose and mouth when in any public place.
“We must do everything within our authority to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” Thurmond said. “According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, wearing face coverings or masks, maintaining social distance and washing our hands frequently are the best ways to protect ourselves and the general public.”
The ordinance emphasizes the importance of community education and outreach. A written warning will be given for first violations. Those who violate the ordinance a second time will be required to attend a virtual or in-person COVID-19 prevention class “to understand the public health ramifications of this crisis and appropriate public health responses to mitigate the spread of this disease.”
Anyone who fails to attend the class will be fined $250.
Additionally, the DeKalb mask ordinance contains a unique “conscientious objector” clause that exempts any person from penalty who swears in a written affidavit to be presented in court, that they will not wear a mask for health-related, religious or ethical reasons.
"We're not looking to get into an argument with the Governor, or anyone else," said Thurmond. "But at the same, channeling the spirit and the legacy of John Lewis, "if there's trouble, find some good trouble to get into"and good trouble in this regard is doing everything you can to keep the people that elected you safe and secure."
The county will also distribute 20,000 masks to local brick-and-mortar small businesses which agree to implement a “No Mask, No Service” policy.
For the full text of the ordinance, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov.
