FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Fulton County Schools has announced that masks will now be optional in schools and admin facilities in Alpharetta, Johns Creek and Sandy Springs starting Oct. 27.
FCS says they based the decision on data from the Fulton County Board of Health which shows the rate of infection dropping below 100 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive epidemiology reports.
Students and employees will still be required on all FCS transportation.
The school district is still asking students and employees to practice physical distancing and frequent hand washing to help keep everyone safe.
35 schools and 2 admin facilities will be impacted. Click here to find a list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.