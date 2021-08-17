MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — If you work in, or plan on visiting, a Cobb County government facility, you will be required to wear a mask starting Aug. 20.
That's the mandate from county officials following an "increase in COVID-19 cases within the county workforce," according to a press release.
“As the result of what is going on across the nation, the region, and of course here in Cobb, we’ve had to make some tough decisions on what we are going to do here in Cobb County Government,” said Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris.
The requirement includes Cobb County employees, as well as visitors, contractors and vendors. The move comes as the COVID case rate in the county has surged to more than six times what is considered 'high community spread' according to the release.
Masks are not required at Cobb County schools, but parents are planning a second protest at the district this Thursday.
