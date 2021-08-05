FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — If you work at, or are visiting, a facility in Fulton County, you are now required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.
The update was announced on the Fulton Government TV Twitter page Thursday morning. The post says the new requirement is because of "a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks."
The new mask policy goes into effect immediately.
Fulton County is just one of many local agencies once again requiring masks as the Delta variant continues to cause an increase in cases around the area and the country.
