COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- As students return back to school in Cobb County, the school district issued an update Wednesday to its mask policy.
The school district says they strongly encourage staff and students to wear a mask but it's optional unless they are following the Cobb County School District's quarantine protocol.
In addition to the update, the school district released the following health protocols:
