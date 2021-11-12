FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Fulton County Schools has announced that masks will be required for students and staff at one of its elementary schools starting next week because of an increase in positive COVID cases or direct contact.
The masks will be required from Nov. 15 through Nov. 19 at Sweet Apple Elementary School in Roswell.
Based on an increased number of positive COVID cases and direct contacts at Sweet Apples ES over the past week being more than 1% of the school enrollment, the district, in consultation with the Fulton County Board of Health, will require masks for students and staff starting— FultonCountySchools (@FultonCoSchools) November 12, 2021
The school district also said they will notify the school community immediately if circumstances dictate additional steps.
Fulton County Schools made changes to its mandatory mask mandate in late October. At that time, masks became optional at schools where the ration of COVID-19 cases was less than 1 percent of enrollment.
Masks in schools has been a controversial subject in Fulton County and many other school districts in the nation.
A group of parents filed a lawsuit in September hoping to end the mandate. Shortly after, a judge ruled against them. Before the lawsuit was filed, there were several meetings and protests about required masks.
