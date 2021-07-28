Georgia’s second largest school district will not require masks when students and staff return to school in August, despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Masks will remain optional in the Cobb County School District, according to the districts 2021-22 public health protocols.
““Recognizing that Cobb families want to be able to choose the learning environment that best supports the needs of their family, all Cobb families were given a choice between face-to-face and virtual classrooms for the upcoming school year,” a district spokesperson told CBS46.
On Tuesday, the CDC announced new guidance recommending people in areas with "high" or "substantial" covid-19 transmission return to wearing masks indoors – despite vaccination status. That includes K-12th graders returning to class this fall.
“I support [the guidance] 100 percent,” said Brittany Brown, who has a kindergarten starting in Cobb County Schools. “I’m kind of skeptical of about heading into the new school. They don’t have a vaccine for him, and I know just as a grown person I get tired of wearing this mask, so I just prefer to virtually home school him.”
The latest data from the CDC shows 46% of U.S. counties are experiencing high levels of community transmission, with 17% are experiencing substantial levels.
Nearly all North Georgia is in the CDC’s “substantial” to “high” transmission category – including Cobb County. The county’s health department has also confirmed nearly 100 positive COVID-19 cases at Passion City Church after its members – including school-aged children – attended a camp in Daytona, Florida in mid-July.
“As has always been the case, we took the health and safety of all participants into account,” the church wrote in statement to CBS46. “The event was held in compliance with local government and venue regulations. We knew of no COVID-19 cases within our event staff, or our group heading into the event and informed all groups that if anyone developed symptoms during the event, they and anyone in close contact would be required to quarantine immediately.”
Edward Bailey, who has a granddaughter starting 2nd grade in Cobb County, wasn’t phased by the church outbreak, adding that he appreciates school officials letting parents decide what’s best for their children.
“I think we’re in unknown territory,” he said. “It’s been back and forth, you know. Be vigilant and protect your children as best you can.”
Gwinnett County Schools, the state’s largest school district, reversed course following the new CDC guidance and will require masks for the upcoming school year.
