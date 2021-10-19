ATLANTA (CBS46) — A mass evacuation drill is currently underway at the Fulton County jail on Rice Street near West Marietta Street NW in northwest Atlanta.
The drill was not announced in advance in order to maintain security at the facility ad surrounding area.
The exercise consists of a simulated emergency, during which all visitors and civilian employees must leave the building. The inmates are also transported to a secure location to practice protocols for an actual emergency. And, evacuees are directed to safe areas outside the hot zone.
Once the designated sections of the facility have been cleared and the situation has been resolved, regular operations will resume at the Jail.
The drill, which should conclude before 4 p.m., may impact traffic in the area. This is NOT an actual emergency.
