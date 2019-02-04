Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The city of Atlanta is expecting a mass exodus as an estimated 110-thousand people head back home after the big game.
Super Bowl travelers are heading home and to make sure you don't miss your flight, airport officials are encouraging travelers to check out of their hotel at least five hours before departure.
Make sure your bags are checked at least 3 hours in advance and be at your gate an hour before takeoff.
CBS46 caught up with some travelers on the way out of town who say they wanted no part of that crazy commute, so they left late Sunday night.
"My friends and I just came to have some pre-game fun. I'm ready to go home and back to my family and spend the rest of the evening with them," said traveler Kayla Evans.
"I know Monday is going to be chaotic and crazy. Stupid traffic. It's going to be tough to get where you're trying to go so I'd advise everyone if you're trying to leave on Monday, come to the airport at least five hours early," said traveler Teya Victor.
At around 11 a.m. Monday morning, CBS46's Rebekka Schramm posted a video on her Facebook account showing the long lines.
If you went to the Super Bowl, don't pack your program in your carry on bag. Just put it in the bin because the programs are made of materials that could signal security scanners.
