A massive fire destroyed parts of an apartment complex early Friday morning, leaving 18 residents homeless.
Firefighters battled the blaze at the Northlake Manor apartments on Woodbriar Circle in Tucker; however, several units were affected by the fire.
Officials reported that a total of ten units were affected by the fire and eight units were completely destroyed.
The Red Cross was called to the scene to provide emotional support and other assistance.
A spokesperson with the American Red Cross Georgia Region released the following statement:
"We are providing assistance for immediate emergency needs – essentials like temporary lodging, food, clothing and personal/health items. Our caseworkers will follow-up in the days ahead to help with recovery next steps."
Authorities have taken one person into custody as they say the fire was suspicious. He has not been charged at this time, police told CBS46 News.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
