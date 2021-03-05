An intense and fiery inferno broke out at a Brookhaven Apartment complex Friday. The fire engulfed the building not once, but twice in the last 24 hours leaving a couple recently engaged, with nothing.
Some residents said they lost everything in the blaze. One couple said they were in the midst of planning their big day of joy.
“We got engaged, last weekend,” MAA Brookhaven Complex resident Seth Jones said.
Seth Jones said he got down on one knee for the first time and asked for his girlfriend Michelle’s hand in marriage. Michelle said yes, the two decided to settle in together at the MAA Brookhaven Apartment Complex just a few months ago. As they were mapping out their honeymoon plans, chaos started knocking at their front door around midnight Friday.
“We hear people yelling fire get out.”
Michelle and Seth were among the 41 residents evacuated in the middle of the night from the 24 unit apartment. The two were optimistic they would still have pieces of their life intact when they returned, but around seven a.m. that wasn’t the case.
The complex went up in flames once again, but this time burning through the roof, leaving a gaping hole in their homes. Dekalb County Fire crews spent the early morning hours battling the blistering inferno for a second time.
‘It’s one of the most helpless feelings in the world when you look up and you know, the life you had there, and the life you had together are no longer there.” Seth’s fiancé Michelle Jones said.
The blaze left the couple and many others with only the clothes on their back and family heirlooms made of ash.
“Pieces of jewelry from family members that are no longer here,” Michelle Cocke said.
The feeling of loss is also becoming all too familiar for Seth.
“I lost everything two times in the span of six months,” Seth said.
He said back in August he lost everything he owned in his Buckhead apartment too, that also caught on fire.
”Seeing the apartment just a blaze, it brings about memories and not fond memories what so ever.”
The couple said they will be leaning on family for help.
Meanwhile the Red Cross and the MAA Apartment complex said they are working together to provide shelter, food and clothes to the residents who were displaced.
