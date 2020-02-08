DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A massive apartment fire in Dekalb County has displaced thirty people early Saturday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Briar Lake Court around 10 a.m.
Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames engulfing the roof of a third story apartment building.
During the blaze, firefighters rescued one person inside one of the units. The victim suffered from minor injuries, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
