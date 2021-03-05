Bright orange flames and bellowing smoke stretched into the Brookhaven sky this morning.
“We didn’t hear anything until early this morning at like 645,” Brooke Nouri told CBS46 NEWS.
Residents of the MAA Brookhaven apartment complex awoke to fire fighters blasting emergency orders over load speakers.
“They were just like if you can hear this please evacuate there’s an active fire,” Riley Howe said.
The fire wasn’t the first Dekalb county fire crews battled at the MAA Friday.
“It was a raging fire,” Howe explained.
Fire crews told CBS46 at midnight, seven hours earlier they fought another fire, at the same complex, inside the very same building.
“The first time there was a fire that was on the first floor of the apartments and cruise were able to keep it from spreading, and it actually made it all the way up to the attic,” Capt. Dion Bentley of the Dekalb County fire department explained.
Investigators said their working to learn if the two fires are related.
“Luckily no one was hurt…because it was evacuated no injuries reported at this time,” Capt. Bentley said.
24 apartment units were damaged in the fire.
According to the American Red Cross, at least 41 people are displaced as a result of the fire.
"The Red Cross is helping to meet immediate emergency needs for essentials such as temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal care kits and health items," according to a Red Cross spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.