GWINNETT (CBS46)—More than 29 individuals are trying to rebuild their lives after a massive fire gutted an apartment complex in unincorporated Duluth.
Fire officials said the fire broke out just after 8:30 p.m., Monday, at the Landmark at Bella Vista Apartments, on Satellite Boulevard.
Firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke in the air while en route to the scene and when they arrived, there was heavy flames engulfing the building.
According to officials, firefighters had to attack the fire from the outside due to heavy flames and smoke.
“Approximately 6 to 7 hand lines as well as a large diameter hose were all deployed to attempt to get the fire under control but with no immediate results.
The Incident Commander instructed two ladder trucks to put their aerial platforms into operation and begin placing large volumes of water on the building.
This command decision, along with the building’s firewall, enabled firefighters to keep the flames from extending to the next building over”, a fire spokesman reported.
10 units in the building were destroyed, and the American Red Cross is assisting 29 individuals.
According to a fire spokesperson, “two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third patient was assessed but declined further evaluation at the hospital”.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters are encouraging residents to keep their home and family safe by following these safety tips:
Install working smoke alarms on every level of the home and in each of the bedrooms.
Develop a home fire escape plan and practice fire drills regularly.
Have a collapsible fire escape ladder.
Keep a portable fire extinguisher close at hand to douse a small fire.
