ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On the evening of July 26th around 300 riders gathered at Woodruff Park to enjoy a leisurely ride through the city, resulting in traffic headaches, stopped traffic, and bikers riding through red lights.
“We all come together, people that want to ride with their dogs, their family, their friends, anybody really that wants to come out,” said Amel Rip Azra Jamakovic who has ridden in the event for 10 years.
The ride is run by the riding collective Critical Mass which has riding events on the last Friday of each month.
But Friday’s behavior in the city by some of the riders has angered commuters.
“We don’t know if 50 people are going to show up to this thing every last Friday of the month or is it gonna be 300 – 400 people. That’s kind of hard to control,” said Azra Jamakovic. “And really be mindful of those laws and regulations.”
CBS46 shared footage of the ride with the Atlanta Police Department who sent a statement, which said in part, "We observed a number of traffic violations and unsafe practices, including the blocking of traffic by non-law enforcement officers. We are immediately working to contact the organizers of this event and let them know what they were doing is illegal and will be addressed if it happens again."
Critical Mass riders aim to bring awareness to those not using vehicles as transport, and say they want to show respectful behavior.
“Don’t do something you wouldn’t do in a car,” said Jamakovic. “Has it happened before? Possibly so, now it’s not something we’re proud of.”
After bringing the violations to the attention of those involved, and reading through what APD sent to us, the group is certainly willing to work with officials to make the ride safer and smoother for everyone, and hopes drivers will do the same for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.