CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A fire has destroyed a home in Cherokee County late Saturday evening.
Around 5:30 p.m. Cherokee County fire crews responded to the house fire in the 500 block of Rampley Court. The massive blaze destroyed the small single-story home, according to fire officials.
Luckily, the two residents were not home when the fire occurred.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials told CBS46 News.
