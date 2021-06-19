DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 2-alarm apartment fire forced four people to jump for their lives from the second story of the complex around 2 a.m. on Saturday.
The fire took place at The Forest at Columbia Apartments in Decatur.
According to Dion Bently, Captain for DeKalb Co. Fire, people were seen "self-extricating" from second-story rooms when crews began to arrive on the scene.
Bently says crews were able to rescue two people from the building, including one person who was sleeping.
CBS46 News has learned eight people were checked out by medics on scene and the four people who jumped from the second story were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,
“We are praying everyone got out fine, we did the best we could searching, we don’t have reports of anyone missing that was inside, no family members, so that is always a good sign,” said Bently.
Crews worked into the early morning checking for hotspots and waited for daylight to better assess the damage.
“When living in apartments, check smoke alarms twice a year, plan an escape route, whether it be going out the doors, also, make sure that you sleep with your doors closed because the biggest killer in fires is not the fire itself, but the smoke. So, when you keep those doors closed it gives you time to hear that smoke alarm before it is too late and too dangerous,” Bently said.
According to the Red Cross, 36 people were displaced which includes 13 families.
