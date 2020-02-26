LOGANVILLE, Ga (CBS46) --- Neighbors in the City of Loganville are currently in a battle over a proposed development that was brought to them in December of 2019.
The City of Loganville recently announced a partnership with the investment and development firm Connolly about a proposed 180 million-dollar revitalization project.
“Our Main Street definitely needed some type of a facelift, a little bit more action put into it, however, this project is completely over the top,” said Joanne Byrne, a Loganville resident opposed to the development plan.
The Loganville Main Street project website shows that starting this year, there are plans to build more than 90,000-square-feet of retail and office space, 200 active adult residences and 600 luxury living units.
Some neighbors told CBS46’s Melissa Stern they feel like they’re being pushed out to make room for this new development.
“The side roads there have some very old homes with some longtime residents of Loganville, and they have been approached and encouraged to sell their homes,” added Byrne.
Neighbors say while they aren’t opposed to changes, they feel too many at once will overwhelm the area.
“You’re talking about 800 units…it’s just too much…it’s a very small area,” Byrne said.
There’s even a Facebook group with more than 2,000 people who are against project…many comments express how the changes will create too much congestion and too many problems.
“Every major street in Loganville, with the exception of HWY 78, is a two-lane road,” added Paul Smith, another Loganville resident opposed to the development plan.
“Our schools are really close to max capacity, they can’t handle the kind of rapid growth this project is creating,” added Byrne.
On top of that, they’re concerned the rapid growth will overwhelm public safety:
“We had a City Council meeting last week, where the police came in and did a presentation, and they were very clear in telling us they’re understaffed, and they’re having a very hard time bringing in new recruits,” Byrne said, “Now bringing in so many more residents, we haven’t got the police presence.”
A spokesman for the City of Loganville says they’ve had constructive dialogue with residents and held public meetings, and will continue to do so, in the hopes of dispelling false narratives on social media.
As studies related to the proposed project are completed and more information becomes available, then elected officials will make an informed decision in the best interest of all residents and the future of the city.
Neighbors said they hope this is true, as they feel adjustments should be made for the concerns of the tax-paying citizens.
“We’re not being heard, at all,” said Byrne.
