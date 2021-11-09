MASSIVE DRUG BUST: 7 people arrested, drugs, firearms, cash seized

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A shocking discovery and drug bust by Atlanta police has led to the arrest of seven people, a mix of gang members and felons in southwest Altanta.
In September, the Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit received multiple tips through Crime Stoppers regarding illegal activity along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An investigation was initiated and the police discovered that narcotics were being sold from an apartment in the area.
On Nov. 3, investigators executed a search warrant, locating and arresting seven people and recovering a substantial amount of drugs, seven firearms and over $12,000 in cash. Two of the recovered firearms were confirmed to be stolen.
Among the recovered drugs were:
• 174 grams of cocaine
• 217 MDMA pills
• 348 Xanax pills
• 345 grams of marijuana
• 90 oxycodone pills
• 243 amphetamine pills
• 20 hydrocodone pills
The following people were arrested:
- Marquez Anderson, 26: An accused gang member with nine previous arrest cycles including charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Anderson was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime
- Deon Davis, 30: An accused gang member with six previous arrests including charges of aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Davis was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
- Harold Ware, 23: Convicted felon with 18 previous arrest cycles including charges of armed robbery, entering auto, aggravated assault and obstruction.
Ware was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
- Alvester Bass, 65: 33 previous arrest cycles including charges of armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.
Bass was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
- Angela Laney, 38: Three previous arrest cycles for theft charges.
Laney was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
- Ashley Jews, 30: Convicted felon with 6 previous arrest cycles including charges of aggravated assault, obstruction and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime
Jews was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
- Lakeisha Westbrooks, 31: Five previous arrest cycles including charges of reckless conduct and obstruction
Westbrooks was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Police are encouraging citizens to continue calling Crime Stoppers and report any information they have on crimes or suspicious activity at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
