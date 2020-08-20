ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A massive fire destroyed an apartment complex in Buckhead early Wednesday afternoon leaving several residents homeless.
Yolanda Forbes told CBS46 News she’s still in shock, trying to comprehend Wednesday’s tragedy.
What started as a Grandmother’s dream vacation to celebrate her Grand Daughter’s second birthday, quickly turned into a nightmare at the Avana On Main apartment complex.
“I mean it could’ve killed us in there, that’s my granddaughter,” Yolanda Forbes said.
“I came out to get the trash out, when I came out there was smoke all over the place,” Forbes explained.
Moments later just after 1 p.m., flames began engulfing the building. Forbes told CBS46 News there were no alarms to warn residents, just maintenance crews.
“They were knocking on everybody’s door. If you have an alarm system set up and if it’s working why are you knocking on the doors,” Forbes asked.
Multiple residents confirmed Forbes’s claim. Forbes told CBS46 she feels lucky to be alive, but devastated that her daughter and nearly 2 month old granddaughter are now homeless. Forbes’s daughter said the complex offered to put the family in a hotel for a week. After that week, to relocate to another unit her rent would increase over 1000 dollars per month.
“Why should she be penalized for their negligence because the air condition was the one that messed up,” Forbes said.
Forbes told CBS46 News the thought of moving into a hotel in the middle of a pandemic, is frightening and potentially deadly.
“I am an asthmatic, I’m high risk I don’t want to be around people when I don’t know who has coronavirus,” Forbes explained.
CBS46 News reached out to the Avana On Main multiple times for answers. Management at the complex has not yet responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.