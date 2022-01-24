ATLANTA (CBS46) — A massive fire in Clarkston has brought back yearslong frustrations from DeKalb County officials and community members as fire crews battled the blaze for what seems like too many times to count.
Dekalb County fire crews say they are constantly getting called out to this Brannon Gills condominium for transient-related fires
CBS46 spoke to first responder crews on scene who say multiple buildings in the neighborhood have gone up in flames over the last several years because of squatters in uninhabitable apartment units.
And on Monday morning, four more units began to burn.
"From what we understand right now is that there were two people actually living in the building paying tenants and there were also squatters as well."
Luckily, no one was hurt, but that hasn't been the case in previous years.
”We even had someone die," said DeKalb County Community Development Director Allen Mitchel.
Mitchel told CBS46 in 2019 that the county had already spent $230,000 to clean up the area.
BREAKING: Dekalb Fire is working to get this massive fire under control over here at the Brannon Hills Condos. Several of these buildings here are abandoned. There’s a ton of trash everywhere. Working to find out if this was possibly a transient situation. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/jidRI5sK5v— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) January 24, 2022
CODE ENFORCEMENT? I’m out here at this condo fire at the Brannon Hills condo community& I can’t help but wonder who is responsible for picking up all of this trash! A condo has already burnt down here before. FD just confirmed homeless people were inside property this a.m.@cbs46 pic.twitter.com/vlOsYAO610— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) January 24, 2022
Just two years ago, plans to demolish the area was in place, but problems rose due to the buildings being privately owned.
Now, firefighters say all they can do is respond.
"That’s all we can kind of do from our standpoint other than legal things they can do to get the complex possible shut down and what not," said a representative with the DeKalb County Fire Department.
