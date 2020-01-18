NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County firefighters responded to an apartment fire Saturday morning in unincorporated Norcross.
Firefighters were dispatched around 11:28 a.m. to the Arbor Mills Apartment on Graves road after a resident advised them about the blaze. Upon arrival, fire crews found the top floor of an apartment unit engulfed in flames.
Authorities said, tenants were in the process of self-evacuation from the building as fire crews dropped lines for fire attack and water supply.
After further investigation, it was determined that the heavy flames were coming from the attic and from the third-floor apartment on the back of the building.
According to fire investigators, the blaze appears to have originated on the balcony of the top floor apartment and spread to the attic. The exact cause is still undetermined and is under investigation.
