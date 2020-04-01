HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire early Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched around 1:14 p.m. after a reports of fire at the intersection of Old Athens Road and Seaboard Avenue. Upon arrival, crew members found the house engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported at the time of the incident, officials told CBS46.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.