COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire officials are investigating a home after it went up in flames on Monday in Cobb County.
The Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation’s Unit are investigating a massive house fire on 4000 block of Woodland Brook Drive.
After further investigation, authorities said the fire resulted in an improper removal and disposal of fireplace ashes.
The fire is still under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
