DeKalb County firefighters fought a large apartment fire early Friday afternoon.
Upon arrival, crew members saw fire and heavy smoke billowing from several units of the Springdale Apartments on Brockett Trail in Clarkston.
Several residents were seen running from the fire but officials confirmed that no entrapments were reported.
The fire damaged 12 units of the three-story building. According to investigators, the fire appeared to have originated from the third level of the apartment unit.
No serious injuries were reported at this time.
This is a developing scene; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.