BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- A massive fire destroyed several boats and watercraft at a Buford marina late Tuesday evening.
Hall County Fire Services rushed to the Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier after reports of a blaze in the area. Firefighters say they were able to quickly extinguish the fire; however, the flames destroyed four boats and two personal watercraft.
According to authorities, one person has been evaluated and has refused transport to the hospital. No other injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office. This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
