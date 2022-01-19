TYRONE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Tyrone consignment store went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.
Crews battled the massive fire at the Red Door Consignment Store on Senoia Road.
Red Door Consignment released the following statement:
“There are absolutely no words... Our building has caught on fire and we've suffered a devastating loss. Please please pray for us!! Everyone is safe, we will try to keep everyone posted”
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
