ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A massive blaze engulfed a restaurant in Atlanta late Monday evening.
Crews are battling a fire at the Las Margaritas on Cheshire Bridge Road.
"I heard about it when my phone rang so immediately all the family and friends are calling telling me there was a fire," said Michele Michael Petties, who is the sister of one of the restaurant owners.
"Of course we are just all in awe you know. It is a family establishment," she added.
"It’s been in the community for over 20 years it is a staple community. Lots of people, everyone flocks here all the time, and it was just devastating to hear."
Petties told CBS46 News that no one was in the building that they know of, adding that they do not know of any injuries at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and very limited details surrounding the incident have been released. Stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
Las Margaritas on Cheshire Bridge in Atlanta on fire. pic.twitter.com/NVibtkALlG— The Duke of Burgundy (@of_burgundy) August 10, 2021
