ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A massive blaze engulfed a restaurant in Atlanta late Monday evening.
Crews are battling a fire at the Las Margaritas on Cheshire Bridge Road. CBS46 is in en route to the scene, stay tuned for more details as they become available.
This is a developing story.
Las Margaritas on Cheshire Bridge in Atlanta on fire. pic.twitter.com/NVibtkALlG— The Duke of Burgundy (@of_burgundy) August 10, 2021
