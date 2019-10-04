ATLANTA (CBS46) – A warehouse containing Christmas ornaments and more caught on fire in northwest Atlanta near Riverview Road and Northside Drive in Cobb County Friday morning.
Flames shot high into the air as multiple fire units arrived on scene trying to put out the blaze which also sent heavy black smoke into the air.
Fire officials said the area was an active scene because chemicals were involved in the area. The fire was brought under control a little after 7 a.m.
A HAZMAT team is on the scene to deal with any possible problems from the chemicals.
It was the second large fire to break out in Atlanta Friday morning. The first fire generated explosions in SE Atlanta.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest details as they become available.
