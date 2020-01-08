DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crews completed repairs to a gas line rupture in Dekalb County, Wednesday.
It caused an explosion on Memorial Drive near 4th street. The explosion caused a building to catch fire. Crews closed streets for a while to make repairs to the ruptured gas line and utility wires which burned.
The flames were so high they reached utility wires up high. Crews reopened Memorial Drive, Wednesday, around 7 a.m.
Natural gas service to ten homes was disrupted while repairs were made. County officials said a 3rd-party company ruptured the gas line while working in the area.
