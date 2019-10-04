ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Flames shot as high as 60 feet in the air early Friday morning as Atlanta firefighters battled a massive fire on Sawtell Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
The fire was upgraded just after 5 a.m. to a three alarm fire. The blaze started at Pallet Depot and the pallet yard of the business is on fire. Neighbors in the area described explosions rocking the area overnight.
"It woke me up with a boom, a boom-boom," said resident Charles King. "I didn't know what was going on."
Fire officials said 75 percent of the yard was on fire when they arrived with flames raging across the property.
One family was evacuated in the area as their home was in jeopardy due to the fire.
Stay tuned to CBS46 for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.