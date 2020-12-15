Troup County Fire Department

An early morning fire destroyed a home in Troup County on Tuesday. 

Around 1:20 a.m., firefighters rushed to a home on the 1600 block of Blue Creek Road after reports of a fire. Upon arrival, crew members encountered heavy smoke and fire billowing from all sides of the home. 

Authorities told CBS46 that the residents and their pets remained safe outside of the burning home. Police reported that there were no injuries associated with this incident.

The Troup County Fire Department are working to determine a cause and origin of the fire.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

