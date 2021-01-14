A massive house fire claimed the life of one person Tuesday afternoon in Taliaferro County.
Around 6:30 p.m. fire crew members were dispatched after reports of a large fire at a home on the 2500 Bethany Chapel Road in Crawfordville.
The victim was found deceased inside a bedroom, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.
“We are now awaiting a positive ID from the GBI Crime Lab. Working with the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office and the Taliaferro County Fire Department, we have ruled this fire to be accidental in nature," Kind added.
This marks the 11th death from a Georgia fire in 2021, according to the press release.
