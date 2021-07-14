DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) — An abandoned business went up in flames Tuesday evening in the North Druid Hills area.
Firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 9 p.m. at the intersection of N. Druid Hills and Clairmont Rd. Upon arrival, they witnessed heavy smoke and flames coming from the empty building.
No injuries or further damages were reported. At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
