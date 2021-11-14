ATLANTA (CBS46) — A TikTok video about an exceptionally large McDonald's order in Perry, Georgia, has gone viral.
McDonald's employee Brittani Curtis posted the video that shows an order o 1,600 McChicken sandwiches, 1,600 McDoubles and 3,200 cookies.
The video shows multiple boxes stacked inside of the McDonald's.
@brittanicurtis23 #greenscreenvideo no lie, ya girl is TIRED! #fyp #trending #foryou #mcdonalds ♬ son original - isaac.syl
Curtis claims the order was for a local prison and the employees were given 4 hours to prepare the order. It is unknown if the food was for the employees or inmates or both.
