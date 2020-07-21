ATLANTA (CBS46)—The world’s largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel is opening up a location in Midtown.
According to a press release, Atlantic Station announced Nike is adding a massive 12,000-square-foot factory store to the location.
Officials noted this will be the “first of its kind” in metro Atlanta and the factory store plans to open this fall.
“The addition of Nike further proves that Atlantic Station is the central hub for retail, dining and entertainment in Midtown Atlanta with diverse options for each of our consumers. We’re excited to welcome Nike to the property and continue to bring brands of similar caliber to the intown market”, said Nick Garzia, Director of Retail Leasing at Hines
The press release stated the majority of the Nike products sold will be close-out or overrun and will be sold at an affordable price.
