CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Carrollton couple lost nearly everything after a giant tree fell on their home Saturday afternoon.
The couple lived on the right side of the duplex, and were home watching TV in bed when they heard a loud snap.
“We were just sitting watching Hulu when and heard a loud rumble,” said Daniel Addison.
Addison said they heard something breaking and they both jumped up.
“She ran into the living room, and about the time I came out, the rafters were coming down on my head,” Addison added, “The roof came down, I was trying to get out of the room, ended up getting knocked down, and I just crawled into the living room.”
A giant tree snapped in half from the storms and fell over onto their roof…landing on their room and their kids’ rooms.
“It was pretty intense,” Addison said.
The couple was able to walk away without any injuries... thankfully.
“It landed on the kids bunk beds, and thank god they’re not here,” added Addison.
Firefighters turned off the power to the house and told CBS46’s Melissa Stern they’d be back to put a tarp over the hole.
The couple left to go stay with family but are incredibly shaken up.
“Knew the storm was coming, and we lit some candles, were kind of waiting for the power to go out, and watch TV,” said Addison, “It’s very emotional, we pretty much just lost everything.”
A spokesman for Carroll County told us there are more than 50 trees down across Carroll county...being handled by police and fire.
Luckily there are no reports of injuries at this time.
