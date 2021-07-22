ATLANTA (CBS46) — A massive internet outage is affecting some of the biggest companies in the world, including Delta Airlines.
The outages started Thursday morning and were down for the better part of an hour.
Some of the affected sites have started to come back up slowly and surely. Delta, which appears to be back up now, posted a statement at the top of their website that said:
"WE’RE ON IT: We are currently working to resolve a technology issue that is impacting many global websites including delta.com and the Fly Delta App. You can continue to check in for flights at this time at the airport. Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience as we work with our service provider quickly to resolve the issue."
Several other sites posted messages on their landing page in the middle of the outage. Based on research from CBS46, here are the websites that have been affected:
- Delta Airlines
- British Airways
- Southwest Airlines
- Air France
- FedEx
- UPS
- Costco
- Home Depot
- Kroger
- Bed, Bath & Beyond
- Marshall's
- Dollar Tree
- Walt Disney World
- PlayStation Network
- Taco Bell
- KFC
- Pizza Hut
- The Gap
- PetsMart
At this time, it is unclear as to what caused the outage. CBS46 has attempted to call several of these companies, but has yet to receive a response.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
