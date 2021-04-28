Master-planned community coming to Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Meritage Homes has acquired land in Gwinnett County to develop a master-planned community set to open for sales in summer 2022.
The Sweetwater Green community will offer 441 lots featuring a mix of single-family homes, two-story townhomes, three-story townhomes and bungalows. The homes range from 1,600 to 3,000 square feet. The community is the home-builder’s largest land purchase to date in Georgia.
“Meritage is looking to establish large, flagship communities like Sweetwater Green throughout metro Atlanta,” Adam Corder, vice president of land acquisition for Meritage Homes in Atlanta said. “We are excited to be able to offer multiple product lines and price points for Atlanta homebuyers in such a convenient location.”
Sweetwater Green will be located in Lawrenceville in close proximity to I-85. A redevelopment of the former Northwoods golf course site, plans for Sweetwater Green feature rich green space and an amenity center with a pool.
For more information, email the Meritage Homes Contact Center at contact.center@meritagehomes.com or call (877) 275-6374.
