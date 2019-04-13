Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Due to the risk of severe weather, CBS Sports coverage of the Masters golf tournament has been moved up to 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
Sunday Morning and Face the Nation have been preempted on the full CBS Network.
Officials at Augusta National made the decision Saturday afternoon.
Most of the southeast is expected to get severe weather with heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes all possible.
Augusta is expected to receive rain, beginning around 11 a.m. and that's what has prompted the decision.
As for Metro Atlanta, the area is under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday. On a scale of 1-5, with five being the worst, an enhanced risk is a level 3.
Most of our severe weather risks in metro Atlanta are marginal, or slight, which is a level 1 or 2. So, this enhanced risk is a higher risk than we typically see.
An enhanced risk means that scattered severe thunderstorm warnings are possible on Sunday.
