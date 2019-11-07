ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Matchbox cars, the coloring book and the collectible card game Magic: The Gathering have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.
The newest honorees debuted decades ago but occupy store shelves even today.
The Class of 2019 was installed Thursday from a group of finalists that also included Care Bears, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Nerf Blaster, Risk, the smartphone and the top.
Anyone can nominate a toy, but to make it into the hall a toy has to be innovative, widely recognized, and foster creativity or discovery through play.
A national selection committee picks the winners.
The National Toy Hall of Fame is inside The Strong museum in Rochester.
