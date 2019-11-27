CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Mattie's Call was issued the day before Thanksgiving for missing Clayton County man Ronald Best.
Best was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Rex Road in Ellenwood. He is autistic and known to suffer from anxiety.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey pants and brown boots. He is believed to be travelling on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747.
