LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Police were able to locate a missing elderly man with special needs and he is safe.
Gwinnett County Police say 72 year-old Henry Walker was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday night on the porch of a home he shares with his sister.
The department says on Twitter that several officers and a police helicopter were searching for him.
They were able to locate Walker in a wooded area near an abandoned home.
Police say he is in relatively good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.