Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police have located an Atlanta woman that was reported missing Thursday evening.
According to police, Kaitlin Kleps has been located and is safe. She was previously reported missing after not being seen since 4 p.m. at the Berkshire Terminus Apartments off Piedmont Road in Buckhead.
Kleps has been diagnosed with depression and was believed to be traveling on foot.
