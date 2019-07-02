BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police issued a Mattie’s call for a woman who was last seen at a Nordstrom Rack in Buford on Tuesday.
Buford County officials say 34-year-old Leticia Campbell was last seen at the 3000 block of Woodward Crossing Boulevard in Buford at around 1:15 PM.
According to her family, Campbell has a diminished mental capacity.
Police reported Campbell was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and grey shoes.
Anyone who may have information pertaining to Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Police.
Update: Campbell has been found safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.