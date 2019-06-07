CLAYTON, County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police issued a Mattie’s call for a man who was last seen in Forest Park on Friday.
Clayton County officials say 30-year-old Xavier Jones was last seen at his sister’s house at the 200 block of Johnson Road after going to the store to purchase a sleep aide.
According to his family, Xavier was diagnosed with Paranoid Schizophrenia, and has been off of his medication for two weeks.
Police reported he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue, jeans and gray sneakers.
Anyone who may have information pertaining to Xavier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department, or to dial 911.
